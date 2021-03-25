A report by Parliament’s constitutional and legal affairs committee has established that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has so far investigated only two cases since its inception in 2018.

However, the office has also commenced prosecution against eight accused persons.

The OSP attributed the delay in the effective execution of its mandate to what it described as protracted legal tussle.

This, they explained, challenged the capacity of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to arrest, investigate and prosecute alleged corruption and corruption related offences.

This, according to the OSP, led to the indefinite adjournment of all cases being prosecuted till the final determination of the pending suit involving the former Special Prosecutor.

The office has, however, assured the committee of its resolve to drive the agenda for the criminalisation of unexplained wealth as part of its 2021 corruption prevention programme.