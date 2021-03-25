C.K. Akonnor has said the Black Stars are eager to book a qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against South Africa.

Ghana is billed to play Bafana Bafana on Thursday at the FNB Stadium.

Both the Black Stars and South Africa are tied in Group C with nine points, with Ghana top on goal difference.

The playing body left the shores of the country on Tuesday night and has safely arrived in Johanessburg.

Coach Akonnor believes there is not much between the two sides in terms of quality and expects a competitive game.

“As much as we are a threat to them, they are also a threat to us,” the Ghana coach said.

“It’s all about how we organise ourselves and deliver.

“We want to try and qualify in that game before we return for the Sao Tome game.

“So we’ll see the team that is well organised and plays intelligent football.

“There are a few details that we need to work on. The difference between the two teams is not much and so we want to be clever in that sense and go in there and qualify,” he said.

Ghana’s Black Stars need a point against South Africa to qualify for the 2021 Afcon that will be hosted in Cameroon.

However, the Black Stars will be without captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan Ayew as well as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey due to COVID-19 restrictions.

South Africa-based goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has also failed to shake off a groin injury and has pulled out of the game, while TSG Hoffenheim’s Kasim Nuhu was not released by his club.

The Black Stars will train at the stadium this evening.

The game is scheduled for 16:00GMT.