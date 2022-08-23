Two concerned citizens have asked Special Prosecutor (SP) William Kissi Agyebeng to begin his thorough investigation of some auction cars to cover the years 2009 to 2015.

The OSP has reportedly commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between July 1, 2016 and 15th August, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Special Prosecutor on 19th August, 2022, he directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to produce particulars and clear description of all auctioned items to the Office of the Special Prosecutor on or before 30th September, 2022.

But while welcoming the news, the duo – George Krobea Asante and Andrew Dwomoh Osei – in a petition called on the OSP to predate the period of investigations to the Mills/Mahama administration.

“As people with considerable interest in and support for the work of the Special Prosecutor, and for an anti-corruption society generally, we petition, herein, your esteemed office to consider extending the period for the investigation to cover the years 2009 to 2015.

“This is important as there have been several allegations of corruption in relation to the auction sales within that period; notable amongst which is the famous Carl Wilson matter, where it was alleged that several auctioned cars were diverted without recourse to proper legal process,” the petition read.

Read the petition below:



PETITION: Custom Division Of Ghana Revenue Authority



We, the undersigned concerned citizens of the Republic of Ghana, refer to your press release dated August 22, 2022, on the afore-mentioned subject, and highly commend you for your purposive efforts and resolve to the fight against various forms of corruption and corruption-related activities, a canker that erodes the very foundations of optimal national development.



In the said release, the Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana had commenced an “Investigation into corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between 1st July 2016 to 15th July 2022.”



As people with considerable interest in and support for the work of the Special Prosecutor, and for an anti-corruption society generally, we petition, herein, your esteemed office to consider extending the period for the investigation to cover the years 2009 to 2015. This is important as there have been several allegations of corruption in relation to the auction sales within that period; notable amongst which is the famous Carl Wilson matter, where it was alleged that several auctioned cars were diverted without recourse to proper legal process.



We are of the firm belief that a lot of malpractices will be uncovered when serious attention is paid to this request.



Your cooperation in this regard is very much anticipated.





Yours faithfully,



…………Signed………



George Krobea Asante



…….Signed……..



Andrew Dwomoh Osei





6 Haile Selassie Ave.

South Ridge Accra

GA-079-0906