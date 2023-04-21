Speaker recalls Parliament on May 2

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagban, has asked the House to reconvene on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Mr Bagbin, in a notice dated April 20, explained that the recall is for the consideration of “urgent parliamentary business” in the House.

The MPs, however, are expected to shorten their Easter recess and return at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by order 42(3) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that Parliament shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit on Tuesday, the 2nd day of May 2023, at ten o’clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra, to consider urgent parliamentary business,” the statement stated.

Parliament on March 31 went on recess for the Easter celebrations after passing the government’s three revenue measures namely the Income Tax Amendment Bill, The Excise Duty Amendment Bill and the Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.

This revenue bill, according to government, was needed to help the government complete processes for the about $3 billion IMF deal as well as improve the revenue situation of the country.

The passing of the bill raised a lot of concerns from industry arguing that the revenue measures could lead to the collapse of businesses in the country.