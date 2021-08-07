Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has visited the family of the police outrider killed in his convoy at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

The rider, identified as Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire, died on the spot after his motorbike collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra vehicle.

The team was headed to Wa to await the arrival of the Speaker.

Upon reaching Konongo, a vehicle allegedly run into the convoy killing the rider instantly.

The Speaker of Parliament was accompanied by the Clerk and other staff of Parliament.