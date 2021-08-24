Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor, who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, August 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33.

The late performer’s team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers,” the statement read, using the Māori word “whānau” to mean “extended family.”

The message continued: “Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

His brothers Laurence and Jeremy Mossman posted a GoFundMe fundraiser to transport his remains to New Zealand and cover funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Francis’ mother’s final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest,” the page’s note read. “With your help and generosity, we want to make this happen for her.”

The message also stated: “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Francis played Vitus on Starz’s action series Spartacus in 2012. Additionally, he appeared on the New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street and on the web series The Horizon.