The Ghana Police Hospital is to commence the second phase of a mass burial exercise for unidentified dead bodies by the close of work this week.

A statement, signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Head of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Hospital, said 200 unclaimed and unknown bodies would be buried to decongest its mortuary.

It urged citizens to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital from Monday, August 23, 2021, to help identify the bodies.

This, the statement said, would avert a situation where such bodies were added to those earmarked for the mass burial.