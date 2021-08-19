Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon”, has died at the age of 33.

He died on August 14 in Sydney, Australia. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs.

The post reads: “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia. Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Mossman is best known for his role on the Starz series “Spartacus” as the character Vitus.

From 2013 to 2017, Mossman held a starring role in Australian web series “The Horizon” as Stevie Hughes. Mossman’s last credited role was in the 2020 short “Dis-Connect” as Luke.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but a statement given by Mossman’s family to Daily Mail Australia explained that the actor had been impacted by Sydney’s lockdowns, which left him unable to work and exacerbated struggles Mossman had been having with “the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school.”

“The world we face right now is a weight on many shoulders, including those in the arts who have had their livelihoods heavily impacted by Covid lockdowns,” his family continued.

Mossman’s final Instagram post was a photo of himself as a child alongside the caption “who knew this boy would endure so much pain.”