A Nigerian man, identified as Festus Saka, allegedly infamous for drugging and raping girls has been arrested.

He was arrested while fleeing after assaulting and robbing his last victim at Osu.

Reports indicate that he targets Nigerian girls who are yet to be stable in Ghana.

According to a source who was also a victim, the suspect invited her to his residence, cooked a meal which he laced with drugs after which he raped her.

“My search proves he has done this to more than a hundred girls in different apartments in Ghana – from Spintex to Osu to East Legon,” the source said.

In other instances, he is said to have stolen all property from the victims, before fleeing the scene while they were still unconscious.

After the report was made at the police station over three weeks ago, a search was launched to arrest him, but he is said to have fled back to Nigeria.

He was finally arrested by the Nigeria Police while exiting his home; a search in the property revealed an unconscious lady on his bed.

He was given some lashing before being whisked away to the police station.





