The Minister of Interior of Spain – Mr Fernando Grande-Marlaska – has awarded the country’s highest Police Award – WHITE CROSS TO THE POLICE MERIT – to Ghana Army’s Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Timothy Tifucro Ba-Taa-Banah – for his remarkable work in the provision of security and in international cooperation.

Brig Gen TT Ba-Taa-Banah – Director of Ghana’s Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre, who doubles as Director of Operations at the Ministry of National Security (MNS), was awarded on the 12th of September of 2023, but presented with the Honour on Thursday 4th April 2024, on behalf of the Spanish Interior Minister, by Spain’s Ambassador to Ghana – Javier Guiterrez, at his residence in Accra.

The Police Merit is the highest award of the Spanish Police, in accordance with the Spanish Decree of 18th of June 1943, and with the Law of the 29th of April 1964, and is awarded by the Minister of Interior of Spain, acknowledging the exceptional service provided by personalities who have done a remarkable work in the field of security and international cooperation.

Speaking as the Special Guest, Ghana’s Minister for National Security – Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah stated that although the high official diploma is decorated with Brig Gen Ba-Taa-Banah, he acknowledges the honour also as a recognition of the work that his Ministry is doing; “An institution is only as good as the officers who work there, and I am delighted that we have someone like the Brigadier General to be in charge of that very essential asset”, he asserted.

Mr Kan-Dapaah furthered that a government is in place only so that it would provide certain public services like healthcare, education, road infrastructure, etc., and that it is the view of his government that the most important and fundamental of such public services is security; without which everything falls apart.

He referenced countries in the West African sub-region where there are some of the most beautiful schools, clinics, road networks, good socioeconomic infrastructure, however, for lacking peace, there is no room for law and order, for the citizens to enjoy the services provided by the government.

Citing chieftaincy as one of the most challenging issues to peace in Ghana, the Minister stated that the challenge of terrorism threatens Ghana the most, and hence expressed appreciation that Ghana is the only country that has not suffered terrorists attack in West Africa yet.

“One may not think much of it, but it probably should be that Ghana is doing something right about security, which others have not done. I personally think it is a result of the quality personnel in charge of security against terrorism; and talking about counterterrorism in Ghana today, there is none other than Brig Gen Ba-Taa-Banah, who is responsible for that”, Mr Kan-Dapaah asserted.

On the behalf of the Government of Ghana, the National Security Minister congratulated Brig Gen TT Ba-Taa-Banah, positing that he perceives the decision by Spain for the award as rightful, and that, he believes that at the appropriate time, Ghanaians would come to appreciate the work of Brig Gen Ba-Taa-Banah, and why all of Ghana’s neighbours have been attacked, but she remains unscathed.

In accepting the award, Brig Gen Ba-Taa-Banah dedicated it to the hardworking staff of the National Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre of the MNS, stating that as a Team, their focus is how to keep Ghana and the sub-region safe, and thereby contribute their bit to global security.

He went on to say that, in their work, they have had warm and fruitful relations with the Spanish Guardia Civil, the Fundación Internacional y para Iberoamérica de Administración y Políticas Públicas, (FIAPP) and the Embassy in Accra, via the Counterterrorism Public Space programmes that have been run for some years.

The presentation of the meritorious and enviable diploma award, accompanied with applicable honours, privileges and use of insignia, was assisted by Police Chief Inspector Christian Montaña – Interior Attaché at the Spanish Embassy in Accra, and witnessed by the Chief Director, MNS – HE Sena Siaw-Boateng, Senior Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, serving and retired, and Staff of the MNS.

