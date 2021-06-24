South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa had a moment of panic after his iPad mysteriously vanished during a press conference on Tuesday, June 22, leaving him so confused on live TV.



The President who was in the Port of Cape Town for an event was delayed because he was unable to find the iPad which contained his speech.



After he was introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa said in jest: “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.



“This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people and it would be best if he were to keep his gadgets close at hand at all times



“I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It’s gone. I’ve lost it, it seems.

Watch video below