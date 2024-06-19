President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has extended his congratulations to the President of South Africa on his recent re-election.

In his message, President Akufo-Addo commended the re-elected South African President for earning the trust and confidence of the Members of Parliament and the African National Congress (ANC), a reflection of the strong support from the South African populace.

President Akufo-Addo noted that this re-election comes at a critical juncture for South Africa and the continent as a whole, as nations strive for economic recovery, social development, and continental integration.

He expressed confidence that under the renewed leadership, South Africa would continue to make significant strides towards these goals, reinforcing its role as a leader in African progress and prosperity.

Highlighting the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and South Africa, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of working closely together to enhance bilateral relations and advance the collective interests of the African continent.

He conveyed his expectations for continued collaboration to achieve the aspirations of both nations’ peoples for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

President Akufo-Addo concluded his message with best wishes for a successful term filled with progress and prosperity for South Africa and expressed hope for the ongoing success of the South African President’s administration.