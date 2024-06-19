The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to send its first citizen into space.

The Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Mathew Adepoju, disclosed this during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19.

Adepoju revealed that Nigeria has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) to facilitate this ambitious project.

He emphasised that this collaboration signifies a major milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of space exploration, positioning the nation among countries actively engaged in human spaceflight.

“This initiative opens up new avenues for scientific research and technological advancement,” Dr. Adepoju remarked.

He highlighted the potential of this endeavour to foster technological progress and ignite interest in STEM disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) among Nigerian youth.

The Director General reaffirmed NASRDA’s commitment to leveraging space technology for national development and enhancing global competitiveness.

He assured that the project would adhere to stringent safety standards and be executed with professionalism, drawing on international expertise and best practices.