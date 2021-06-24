Enterprise Life, the leading life insurer in Ghana has re-launched its AkwantuPa policy.

The ingenious product is designed to ensure that handling financial responsibilities towards your loved ones back home is easy and stress free.

The policy also provides an optional Repatriation cover for policyholders and their family members who live abroad.

This Repatriation benefit pays the costs incurred in transporting the mortal remains of policyholders or their family members abroad, back to Ghana for burial upon their demise.

Grace Arthur

Speaking at the re-launch, the Senior Manager, Alternate Channels, Grace Arthur said the relaunch is offer quality service to clients.

She said the new AkwantuPa policy has no limitations to the people a client can insure.

“There are a lot more exciting features we have designed all because we listened to our clients and that is why we are re-launching it” Grace Arthur stated.

She indicated that, the lump sum benefit for family members who live in Ghana can be used to purchase funeral services from Transitions.

“All the hustle connected to organising funerals are taken away so we are purely giving peace of mind to our clients who live abroad” Grace Arthur added.