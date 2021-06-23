South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, had a moment of panic after his iPad mysteriously vanished during a press conference on Tuesday, leaving him so confused on live TV.

Ramaphosa was summoned to the Port following severe congestion issues as a result of ageing infrastructure and equipment, staffing shortages and weather disruptions.

The Port of Cape Town is an important channel for exports and imports, and a major economic gateway for Cape Town, the Western Cape and South Africa.

After his visit to the Port, the President then took the podium during a media briefing claiming somebody dispossessed him of his iPad.

The president’s address was delayed because he was unable to find the iPad which contained his speech.

After he was introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa said in jest: “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.”

He then says: “This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people” and it would be best if he were to keep his gadgets close at hand at all times.

“I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It’s gone. I’ve lost it, it seems.”

After his ‘drama’ the security retrieved his iPad, but did not disclose if it was actually “stolen or simply missing”.

Video below: