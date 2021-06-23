The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has detained a medical doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma, for peddling drugged cookies and biscuits in Auchi, Edo.

She allegedly sold the drugged cookies and biscuits through an internet catering business, Omachi’s kitchen, according to Femi Babafemi, the organisation’s Director of Media and Advocacy.

Mr Babafemi said the arrest was the result of information and surveillance after narcotic operatives from the agency’s Edo Command attacked her operation’s base at 1 Winners Way, Auchi, on Saturday, June 19.

According to him, this resulted in her arrest and the recovery of at least 94 pieces of cannabis sativa-based cookies from the suspect.

The suspect, 26, a medical graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, just completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, according to him.

“She has confessed to baking the cookies with skunk in her statement while under interrogation,” he said.