Social media users are divided on whether or not getting a tattoo is a good thing or a sin in the eyes of God.

The debate started after the online community spotted a tattoo on the arm of gospel singer Sonnie Badu.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Sonnie Badu shared a picture of himself ministering in Ivory Cost in a white shirt that showed off the tattoo.

“From Ghana, Nigeria, Atlanta, and Canada this project has all my BaduNation citizen’s coming… IvoryCoast Abidjan – you are about to experience the BADUfamily… They were carefully selected and are extremely skilled in their craft.,” he captioned the post.

The picture, however, did not get the attention Sonnie Badu expected. Some people in the comment section of the post think it is ungodly for the singer to get a tattoo.

“Do you know God frowns on tattoos? I really like your songs but this tattoo on your hand and as a man of God too, you should know better,” one user wrote.

But, others noted that no one has the right to judge the singer for his lifestyle choices.

Can we leave everybody’s issue for God to judge whether good or bad? Ah e-levy dey come, my salary is already taxed, e-levy go tax me again. That’s my headache not someone’s personal styling life. Let’s eat from our own house and stop entering people matter (sic), another user wrote.

See more comments below:

Discussing now on #MatterDey: Ghanaians blast Sonnie Badu for getting a tattoo on his arm.@MrLogicMusic says he is disappointed in the gospel musician — and he does not expect him to defend himself with any Biblical quote. pic.twitter.com/gAAhsFY5G4 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) April 23, 2022

Sonnie Badu has a tattoo now? Let me keep quiet before they ask me if I have 3 degrees in 4 months. — Etornam (@EfoEtornam) April 24, 2022

Nothing wrong with this https://t.co/3MaklUF9nF — James Tiger🐅 (@KofiTiger) April 23, 2022

He’s a Christian and it’s against the scriptures — Benedict Solomon🤍. (@SainttBenedict) April 23, 2022

Peter oh s3 hwan hwan even cut one perso en ear, but Jesus Christ forgave am, Buh the so called Christians are shading Sonnie Badu for having a tattoo, phony ish all over this country. — CORROSIVE  RULE 👿🇬🇭 (@yawdevil_) April 23, 2022

Seems we the Africans have a way to worship God and the other side of the contents also have their way of worshiping God,but the same God??? Haha Africans are very funny just free Sonnie Badu — AIKENS ERIK TEN HAG CRYPTO MAN 💹💱💲 (@GnashLordd) April 23, 2022

People For Understand, Sonnie Badu Isn’t A Local Gospel Artist. Allow Him To Live His West Lifestyle 😇🙌 — SHATTA ʟᴇɢᴀᴄʏ⭐💡 (@ShefLegacy) April 23, 2022