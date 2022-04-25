Social media users are divided on whether or not getting a tattoo is a good thing or a sin in the eyes of God.

The debate started after the online community spotted a tattoo on the arm of gospel singer Sonnie Badu.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Sonnie Badu shared a picture of himself ministering in Ivory Cost in a white shirt that showed off the tattoo.

“From Ghana, Nigeria, Atlanta, and Canada this project has all my BaduNation citizen’s coming… IvoryCoast Abidjan – you are about to experience the BADUfamily… They were carefully selected and are extremely skilled in their craft.,” he captioned the post.

The picture, however, did not get the attention Sonnie Badu expected. Some people in the comment section of the post think it is ungodly for the singer to get a tattoo.

“Do you know God frowns on tattoos? I really like your songs but this tattoo on your hand and as a man of God too, you should know better,” one user wrote.

But, others noted that no one has the right to judge the singer for his lifestyle choices.

Can we leave everybody’s issue for God to judge whether good or bad? Ah e-levy dey come, my salary is already taxed, e-levy go tax me again. That’s my headache not someone’s personal styling life. Let’s eat from our own house and stop entering people matter (sic), another user wrote.

See more comments below:




