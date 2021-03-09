President Nana Akufo-Addo has eulogised the Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

According to him, the former Nadowli Kaleo Member of Parliament (MP) was one of the three wisemen‘ in the previous government.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate once again the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin on becoming the Speaker of the 8th Parliament. I came to meet him (Alban Bagbin) in the second parliament in 1997,” he said.

The President made the comment during his first State of the Nation Address on March 9, 2021, though he did not mention the other two.

“He has been Majority Leader, Minister of State, one of the ‘three wise men’ in a previous government, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and now finds himself here,” he lauded.

He acknowledged Mr Bagbin, who is one of Ghana’s longest-serving MPs, has exhibited leadership qualities since he got into Parliament.

“My senior in parliament (Alban Bagbin) and I should work together for the well-being of the Ghanaian people. Mr Speaker, I wish you well in the discharge of duties of this high office,” he pledged.