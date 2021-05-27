Singer Kuami Eugene says some industry players wanted his shine in the music industry to be dimmed after he was adjudged Artiste of the Year 2020 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to him, there is a perception over the years that musicians who win the Artiste of the Year category hardly make a comeback with the buzz they had before the feat.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show, Kuami Eugene said he is aware of such people but he was yet to give them the attention.

The Rockstar said he is willing to excel beyond what he has achieved presently in Ghana’s music sphere.

I think I have actually tried as much of possible to change the narrative. I have loads of people thinking I am going to dip after the Artiste of the Year win but I am still here. I am even doing better than before. Looking at my features and songs I have truly done well.

Watch the video below: