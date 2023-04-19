A young boy who was captured studying under a streetlight has caught the attention of netizens.

The one-minute video posted by @teikoszn on Twitter has garnered over a million reactions with many pledging their support.

Known as Abraham, the Class Five pupil said his house is not connected to the national grid, thus, the streetlight is his only alternative to copy and learn his notes.

Capturing the video “I came across this little boy around Westlands studying on the streets, so I had to stop and ask why”, @teikoszn least expected the reactions his post is garnering.

After publishing the video on social media, many tweeps were touched by the perseverance of the young pupil and offered to support young Abraham.

“A lot of people reaching out to support already but I’m trying to get the right channel to get everything to them directly.

“I’m opened to advise and ideas on how to do that for now any form of support can be sent to 0203773217 – Teiko Yartey,” he said in his subsequent tweets.

Watch video below