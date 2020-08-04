Tisha

Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM 1) Zylofon Group of Companies’, new signee, Tisha is currently having her fair share of trolls.

The trolls follow a grammatical error she made on twitter Tuesday morning, which is causing her to trend massively.

The singer took to Twitter to declare herself as the real queen of Ghana music, adding she is back to take her throne.

ALSO READ:

However, instead of throne, she wrote ‘thrown’, an error which has set tongues wagging.

Tweeps, who are currently enjoying part of the submission, have in various ways mocked her over the error.

Read some tweets below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR