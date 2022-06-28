Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Social media users have gone agog over speculations that the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) is not meeting government’s expectations.

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has disclosed that the e-levy has generated less than ¢60 million, close to two months after its implementation.

He said government was expecting about ¢600million.

“What options are open to the government? The question should rather be: what option, if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy, which was to have given us some 600m by now, has done less than 60m,” he said in a tweet on Monday, June 27.

To skeptics, it will be bad if the government decides to now go to the International Monetary Fund for money.

“How come the E-levy that was raking in GH₵1 million daily from a single charging entity, fail to push beyond 10% of the target?” a social media user quizzed.

Meanwhile, others have taken a dig at government for the implementation of the E-levy.

