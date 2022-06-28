Social media users have gone agog over speculations that the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) is not meeting government’s expectations.

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has disclosed that the e-levy has generated less than ¢60 million, close to two months after its implementation.

He said government was expecting about ¢600million.

“What options are open to the government? The question should rather be: what option, if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy, which was to have given us some 600m by now, has done less than 60m,” he said in a tweet on Monday, June 27.

To skeptics, it will be bad if the government decides to now go to the International Monetary Fund for money.

“How come the E-levy that was raking in GH₵1 million daily from a single charging entity, fail to push beyond 10% of the target?” a social media user quizzed.

Meanwhile, others have taken a dig at government for the implementation of the E-levy.

If E-Levy is cancelled, and government decides to refund all monies collected, how much are you receiving? 😄😄😄 — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) June 27, 2022

If the e-levy is so far not bringing in the estimated revenues, it does not mean it is a bad tax. It means Ghanaians simply do not want to pay taxes. @@ — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) June 27, 2022

No surprises here at all. People have found ways to circumvent the system. The e-levy was doomed to fail from the start. People are willing to risk carrying heavy cash around rather than make electronic transactions that would attract the e-levy. 10% of target is critically low. https://t.co/Dnmkziz8Ma — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 27, 2022

How come the E-levy that was raking in GH₵1 million daily from a single charging entity, fail to push beyond 10% of the target?



Not only are the leaders corrupt, they are also liars

Keep the prayers coming so we can #FixTheCountry — Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) June 27, 2022

So does it mean we are going to cancel e-levy? — Ameyaw Debrah (@AmeyawDebrah) June 27, 2022

IMF in the offing? 🫣

I thought E-Levy……….. never mind 🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️ — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) June 27, 2022

No surprise with this E-Levy thing. Experts shared concerns. Know of a colleague who shared industry level data to the MoF on how fundamentally wrong the projections were. Feedback he received was a condescending question on where he did his MBA whether it was in Legon or Yale? — Row Skilli-Vitzky (@rowdvitzky_GL) June 27, 2022

I don’t have any transaction to make aaah, you say I’m refusing to pay E-levy 😂😂😂 — Kweku Spider (@lyp_ton1) June 27, 2022

E-levy was supposed to be the saviour. Now look.. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 27, 2022

They say the E-levy is not enough so they will be coming house to house for 5gh Tax everyday, we die finish herh Nana show boy😭😭😭 — DON BALUCY⚙️ (@Webalu_cy) June 27, 2022

This govt forced the e-levy down our throats despite stiff opposition because the IMF wasn’t an option. BUT this morning, Gabby is making a strong case for an IMF programme. Saying he’s not against it in principle. We know where this is heading. He’s the harbinger of policies. — Selasi H (@harry_specter) June 27, 2022

The sheer incompetence coupled with zealous corruption tinged with a large dose of arrogance is what has served us this poisoned cocktail.



The e-Levy remains a government led Ponzi scheme. #AriseGhana! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/qdHsPYVTys — Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) June 27, 2022

Ghanaians swerve government with e-levy. Lol



Kalabuley citizens 😂😂😂😂😂 — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) June 27, 2022