A National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie Kumi, is promising to set up businesses in all constituencies across the country.

This, he explained, is to generate revenue for constituency and polling station executives of the ruling party.

The initiative, Mr Kumi stated, is to prevent over reliance of the constituencies and polling stations on the national party.

The NPP National Organiser hopeful made the promise in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

Aside this, he said he will set up a Data System of NPP, NPP National Award Scheme to reward loyal people in the party and set up NPP National Communications Institute to teach the party’s ideology, policies of government and communications skills to strengthen the communication wing.

As part of efforts to help the NPP break the eight, Mr Kumi said he will embark on a healing tour to reduce the tension and apathy in the NPP ahead of the 2024 general election.

He called for a paradigm shift in the election of national officers in the NPP if they are serious to break the eight.

“I believe I am the right person for the job otherwise breaking the eight will only be a slogan if not given the nod. Let’s make the NPP bright again,” Mr Kumi added.