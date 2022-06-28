Drivers and traders who ply the road leading to the Head Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Tema are lamenting the bad nature of the road.

Drivers have managed to use these deadly roads skillfully for more than six years. The road has developed huge gaping potholes, with erosion and gullies.

The distraught road users who spoke to Adom News lamented about the dangers the road poses.

They could not fathom why DVLA generates a lot of revenue but failed to make an effort to construct the road leading to its office.

They appealed to the government for a permanent solution to the undulating road riddled with large potholes.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten appealed for calm.

He said he is taking necessary steps expected of him in Parliament to ensure the government heeds their plea.

Hon Odamtten assured of continuous lobbying to ensure roads in the Tema East constituency are fixed.