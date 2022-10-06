Rapper Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

Purposefully biographic, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ is Black Sherif’s trials and tribulations.

“It took me everything to give life to this body,” the 20-year-old artiste said. “The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” he earlier wrote in a social media post.

Music lovers across Ghana are already praising Black Sherif for the work he has done on the album.

Read some reactions below:

We up, can’t pin we down. Them try but still we up. On God I trust no man 🔥.

“The villain I never was” is a masterpiece. A collection of thoughts from a worried soul who has the highest faith in God. The album is a conscious one and I love it. Victory is near, great job👏🏾 — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 6, 2022

Black Sherif's use of story telling in his 'The Villain I Never Was' album is really solid.



🔥🔥🔥 — #Odeishie🏳️‍🌈 (@cornerlis) October 6, 2022

Black sheriff never fails. Blacko really heat for this ein album. The villain I never was. pic.twitter.com/houHnHjj5W — Certified Damu🤑😇 (@FanaticLord) October 5, 2022

Album Is Out Go Stream. This guy should be inducted into the song writers hall of fame. Writing ✍️ nice songs at the age of 20 is something marvelous . Congrats @blacksherif_ 🤝The Villain I Never Was by Black Sherif https://t.co/RWeRLyh1k6 pic.twitter.com/weVG9S2Ops — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) October 6, 2022

From Homeless to Second sermon remix all be wild, The Villain I Never Was 💯First Debut Album — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) October 6, 2022

Black Sherif did a sick madness on this project.



EVERY SONG IN THEIR ARRANGEMENT takes you exactly where the album intended.



The Villain I Never Was is incredibly thematic. — Ikenna. (@henrys_handle) October 6, 2022

Have you all listened to "The Villain I never was"? Black Sherif went hard on that album. My fave tracks aside the pre-released are, Toxic Love City, Homeless Song, Oil in my head and Prey da youngsta. Oh Paradise is not bad too. — Calm Down Remix Out Now. (@MarkOke5) October 6, 2022

Hold Up. @blacksherif_ “The villain I Never Was” is a straight Grammy Project.



—here is a man that will win Ghana her first Grammy



•Wasteman

•45

•Don’t Forget me

•Toxic love city

•Oil in my head

•Soja



This man is a story teller. A true traveler #blacko #BlackSherif pic.twitter.com/ZIoHBi6uyp — ᴬᶠᴿᴼᴮᴱᴬᵀˢ_ᴴQ (@afrobeats_hq) October 6, 2022

One thing Black Sherif will not do is make a song and not pour out all his emotions into it. He treats each track as if it were his first yet his last. He understands the true art of music composition.



Young nigga speaking like a older 🙌🏾 . . . @blacksherif_ #TheVillainINeverWas — Olumide is my name (@FreeOlum1d3) October 6, 2022

