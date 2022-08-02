Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has died.

He is said to have died at the 37 Military Hospital after an illness.

Fans of the actor have taken to social media to eulogise the 52-year-old.

Many are also sharing their fondest memories of Waakye and the joy he brought to homes during the peak of his career.

Waakye featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.



In 2021, he added another laurel to his achievements when he was ordained as a Reverend minister.



Find more reactions below:

May his soul rest in peace 🕊️#YFmGhana pic.twitter.com/6lRBvWjcs3 — YFM Takoradi (@Y979FM) August 2, 2022

funny and sad! Rest In Peace🕊Waakye💔



It’s sad human beings easily forget that we owe death one day. Let’s love each other, give a helping hand and be content with what we have. pic.twitter.com/NnPgZbqzkA — taadi.boy🇬🇭💥 (@_mandelamontana) August 2, 2022

Rip Legend



Breaking w| Shatta wale | Nana Addo pic.twitter.com/3gqFBbopAp — wahala. (@wahala_gh) August 2, 2022

Tomorrow, I’m not eating waakye due to the death of our dear brother Prince Yawson. — MINGLE🇬🇭 (@mingle_tweets) August 2, 2022

Waakye is dead .. May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/uj8R5pcVSq — SARKODIE NEBA SARK 🇬🇭 (@NebaSark) August 2, 2022

LUCIFER – 2001, GHANA MOVIE



Waakye vrs Santo, 😂😂



May his soul rest in peace, God bless him for bringing entertainment to our homes. Prince Yawson 🕊 pic.twitter.com/AQtjFWrCrE — taadi.boy🇬🇭💥 (@_mandelamontana) August 2, 2022