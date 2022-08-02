Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has died.
He is said to have died at the 37 Military Hospital after an illness.
Fans of the actor have taken to social media to eulogise the 52-year-old.
Many are also sharing their fondest memories of Waakye and the joy he brought to homes during the peak of his career.
Waakye featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.
In 2021, he added another laurel to his achievements when he was ordained as a Reverend minister.
Find more reactions below:
RIP Waakye 🙏🏽❤️
Just In : Ghanaian veteran actor/comedian Prince Yawson, also known as Waakye is dead 💔
May his soul rest in peace 🕊️
funny and sad! Rest In Peace🕊Waakye💔
It's sad human beings easily forget that we owe death one day. Let's love each other, give a helping hand and be content with what we have.
Just In: Ghanaian actor, Waakye passes on
Just in; Actor Prince Yawson A.K.A Waakye reported dead 💀.
Rip Legend
Breaking w| Shatta wale | Nana Addo
Tomorrow, I'm not eating waakye due to the death of our dear brother Prince Yawson.
Waakye is dead .. May his soul Rest In Peace
LUCIFER – 2001, GHANA MOVIE
Waakye vrs Santo, 😂😂
Waakye vrs Santo, 😂😂

May his soul rest in peace, God bless him for bringing entertainment to our homes. Prince Yawson 🕊
Just In: Ghanaian actor, Waakye passes on
Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye is dead. Rest In Perfect Peace Efo 💔🤦🏽♂️