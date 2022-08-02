Prince Yawson

Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has died.

He is said to have died at the 37 Military Hospital after an illness.

Fans of the actor have taken to social media to eulogise the 52-year-old.

Many are also sharing their fondest memories of Waakye and the joy he brought to homes during the peak of his career.

Just In: Ghanaian actor, Waakye passes on

Waakye featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.


In 2021, he added another laurel to his achievements when he was ordained as a Reverend minister.

Find more reactions below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR