Sobrus (www.Sobrus.com), a leader in e-health solutions based in Harhoura, Morocco, was present at Gitex Africa 2024 in Marrakech. Sobrus showcased its innovative digital solutions that are transforming the healthcare ecosystem across Morocco, Africa as well as Europe.

Visitors got to discover the latest advancements and meet the team at booth 16C-60.

Mr. Omar Sefiani, CEO of Sobrus, also shared his expertise in e-health during a panel and a Tech Talk :

Panel: Cracking the Digital Healthcode: Winning Tactics

Date: 05/30/2024

Time: 3:20 PM – 4:00 PM

Tech Talk: The Impact of Digitalization in Healthcare on the Quality of Patient Care

Date: 05/30/2024

Time: 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

Signing of New Strategic Partnerships

At the 2nd edition of Gitex Africa in Marrakech, Sobrus, a leader in e-health solutions in Morocco, signed a strategic partnership with N+One, the Kingdom’s top cloud hosting provider, to ensure the sovereignty and security compliance of health data. This partnership aligns with Morocco’s vision to safeguard sensitive data and enhances Sobrus’s efforts to provide a secure space for its users. Omar Sefiani, CEO and founder of Sobrus, emphasised that this collaboration will ensure health data sovereignty and adherence to international digital security standards. The agreement will enable the hosting of Moroccan clients’ data within the national territory, extending similar protections to clients in Senegal and other African nations. With a presence in 14 countries across Africa and Europe and collaboration with over 7,000 healthcare clients, Sobrus is committed to leveraging automation and monitoring to improve daily operations.

