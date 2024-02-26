President Akufo-Addo on Friday, February 23, received the credentials of six new envoys during a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The envoys include Park Kyongsig from the Republic of Korea, Polly Ioannou from the Republic of Cyprus, Peter Ryan from Ireland, Annika Hahn-Englund from the Republic of Sweden, Mahlaba Almon Mamba from the Kingdom of Eswatini, and David Buom Choa from South Sudan.

Park Kyongsig, the Korean Ambassador, highlighted the longstanding relations between Ghana and Korea, expressing a commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Polly Ioannou, representing Cyprus, discussed potential educational collaborations with Ghana, particularly in maritime security and advanced security fields.

Peter Ryan of Ireland emphasized the shared dedication to multilateralism and peacekeeping efforts between Ghana and Ireland.

Annika Hahn-Englund, the Swedish ambassador, prioritised enhancing economic and trade relations while commending Ghana’s role in regional stability and international diplomacy.

Mahlaba Almon Mamba, the High Commissioner of Eswatini, conveyed well-wishes for Ghana’s upcoming independence anniversary and expressed support for Ghana’s bid for the Secretary-General position of the Commonwealth.

David Buom Choa from South Sudan pledged collaboration with Ghana to strengthen bilateral relations.

President Akufo-Addo extended best wishes to the new envoys and pledged to work towards strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Ghana and their respective countries.

