

Three soldiers at the Headquarters Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces in Kumasi and three others, are standing trial for allegedly conspiring to rob a bullion van belonging to a mining company in the Ahafo Region.

The suspects are WO2 Emmanuel Yartey, WO1 Linus Edem and WO1 Francis Katamani. The others are Owura Osei Antwi, Makata and David Ayaaba.

The six allegedly planned to attack and rob a bullion van billed to transport gold for Golden Team Mining Company in Ahafo Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

The police arrested a driver of the company, Owura Osei Antwi, and later arrested the other five alleged accomplices including the military men after initial investigations.

The other suspects were arrested after monitoring of their phone conversations following the arrest of the driver. They were arraigned before a Kumasi Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 26.

JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor, who was at the trial, reported that the prosecution was granted access by the court to seize the suspects’ phones for forensic examination and evidence after a plea.

The suspects have also been granted a bail of GH¢100,000 each with three sureties.

