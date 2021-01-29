The Forestry Commission has announced the burial arrangements for the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

The former General Secretary of the New Patiotic Party died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19.

A release, signed by the Forestry Commission’s Director of Human Resource, Anne Brown, indicated that there will be no wake.

The body will be laid in state at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School on Thursday, February 25, in the morning followed by the burial service at his residence in the Ashanti Region.

Final funeral rites will be held at his residence at Sakora Wonoo on the same day.

On Friday, February 26, the family will gather at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School while a thanksgiving service will take place at Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, February 27.

Read full statement: