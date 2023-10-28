A 17-year-old boy has been charged over chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton which were filmed at a Manchester City match.

Greater Manchester Police has investigated footage from the match on Saturday when the Manchester United legend’s death was announced.

It said a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with a public order offence.

He has been bailed to appear before Manchester magistrates in November.

The force said the boy had been released on bail with conditions to not appear at “any regulated football matches”.

It added that a 14-year-old boy had been “voluntarily interviewed” in connection with the chanting and would be “dealt with out of court”.

At a news conference ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday, Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola condemned the “vile chanting” which had followed Sir Bobby’s death.

He said any fans singing offensive chants did not “represent” City and the club had “huge respect for Man United… and especially for Sir Bobby”.

“We will be part of the condolences to Manchester United and English football,” he added.

On Thursday, Manchester City said it had banned two minors from home and away games for “vile chanting”.

Sir Bobby, a key member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, died aged 86 on Saturday.