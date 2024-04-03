Taylor Swift has ascended to the top. The Midnights singer is now No. 14 on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

According to the publication, last year was even more special for the 34-year-old when, in October, she achieved “a feat no other musician had before: she became a billionaire strictly off of earnings from her music and performances.”

Swift is also the youngest person to crack the list’s top 14 spots, which places George Lucas at No. 1 ($5.5 billion). Steven Spielberg ($4.8B), Michael Jordan ($3.2B), Oprah Winfrey ($2.8B), and Jay-Z ($2.5B) round out the top five.

Swift had an extremely lucrative 2023. Per Forbes, her Eras Tour earned her an estimated $190 million post-tax.

She released The Eras Tour concert film, which raked in $261.7 million worldwide and won Album of the Year at the Grammys, making her the first and only woman to win the award for three solo LPs.

Also included on Forbes’ top 14 billionaires list are Kim Kardashian at No. 6 ($1.7 billion), then Peter Jackson ($1.5B), Rihanna (also $1.4B), Tyler Perry ($1.4B), Tiger Woods ($1.3B), and—each with $1.2 billion—LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Dick Wolf. Rounded out by Swift, the 14 celebrities have a total net worth of $31 billion as of March 8.

