Fast-rising Highlife and Afrobeat artiste, Charles Kwesi Quansah, also known as Charles Fanti, is set to release his new single titled ‘Sake Of Love’, produced by Gavali Music.

The single is said to be quite different from anything the multi-talented artiste has released in a while, and he is sure to take over playlists on the music scene.

Meanwhile, some radio and club disc jockeys (DJs) are certain ‘Sake Of Love’ could become one of the top songs, and possibly sweep awards in the future.

A source close to Charles Fanti said the artiste is set to drop the Afrobeats-Highlife song to cement his prowess in the music sphere.

In an interview, Charles Fanti, highlighting music stars who influenced his style of music gave out names such as Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Kwabena Akwaboah, Daasebre Gyamenah and Nana Kwame Ampadu.

He added that, he wants to break into the Ghanaian music scene with the new single, followed by other hit singles in the latter part of the year.

With his unique rap style, Charles Fanti is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene.

Under the management of Gavali Music, Charles Fanti has been working hard behind the scenes in Ghana, sharpening his voice and composition skills.

He is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene, and looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.

MORE: