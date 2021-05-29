Emerging Afrobeat musician Moses Atamia Asababo, popularly known as Atamia, has teamed up with Kemenya on his latest song dubbed Atopa.

Formerly called Father Moses, the musician, signed to music label Sons of Destiny (SODs) Records, has rebranded, thereby, attaining a new stage name, Atamia. He has promised to take over the music industry by storm.

Speaking in an interview, the singer said Atopa is a danceable song that envisions a childhood dance. This is a dance song that gives the listener a happy and vibrant mood.

As a child he idolised entertainers such as Obrafour, Okomfour Kwaade and many more.

Atamia started writing his music professionally in the early years of 2010. In June 2012, he released his lead single ‘Nice Girl’ featuring Togbui Volta, Snyper and Nhyiraba.