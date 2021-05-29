As part of its Regional city tour project, Kanekalon; a well known hair manufacturing company in collaboration with the National Youth Authority (NYA) made its first stop in Koforidua on the 6th May, 2021.

The two entities then headed to the Garden City Kumasi last week, on the 20th of May, 2021 at the Adum Presbyterian Church for the second stop of their city tour.

The project which is aimed at developing the skill set and business savviness of people especially women in these communities saw the likes of business and salon owners, hair stylists, sales persons and retailors of the hair brand attending.

Kanekalon, the hair brand known to have a passion for the youth and empowering young talents and minds through its recently ended project Activ8; an online competition with a rewarding focus on females content creators on social media partnered with the NYA to make this a success.

The duo delivered presentations on customer care and satisfaction, new and trendy hair styles on the market, hair care and treatment tips, marketing and personal branding among many others.

After the sessions, some of the participants urged the team to return soon and promised to be the crusaders of the news whenever a second visit is planned.

The women told the team about the benefits this initiative will bring to their businesses and how they were honored to be a part of this program.

Madam Linda, a participant in this year’s city tour was expressive and appreciative of the initiative and requested that more organization and groups like this reach out to them since they will need all the help they can get to resuscitate their businesses after the pandemic hit.

She also added her voice to the many that pleaded with the team to make it a point to return for a second edition.

Mr. Samuel Amoah, a Marketing manager of Kanekalon explained the medium-term vision of the project as a way of certifying some of the ardent participating hair stylists to become hair styling ambassadors of the brand.

And encouraged many to take advantage of this opportunity. She admonished those who were not able to participate in this edition to look out for the second edition in August and make it a point to be there.

The team left them with advice on saving for the future and also planning towards a comfortable pension life no matter how far fetched it seemed to them and promised to return in August for the second edition.

The participants especially hair salon owners were encouraged to download the Mirron app; a software with Uber and Bolt-like features made to conveniently connect hair stylists to their clients in seconds.

The app which was released sometime this year as a collaborative effort of the creators and Kanekalon is said to revolutionize the hair and beauty industry and promote a lot of small and growing salon businesses if its users take advantage of the platform.

The Kanekalon Regional City tour makes its third stop in the oil city-Takoradi in the month of June to continue this good work.