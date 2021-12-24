Inspired by the growing Amapiano sound, fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats star, Adesewa Adaramati, has released the highly anticipated single titled ‘Money Too Useful.’

Mixed and mastered by Mix Monster, ‘Money Too Useful’ is meant to sign off the music year for Adesewa Adaramati who recruits another talented hit producer Yung Willi.

Adaramati brings his trademark Afro-Pop and Fuji infused sound to the Amapiano beat creating a timeless record that is relatable to everyone in its meaning, while also carrying its own pound of infectious groove.

The song talks about the essence of money to humans.

‘Money Too Useful’ is currently available on all musical platforms.

About Adesewa Adaramati

Popularly known as “ADARAMATI” a.k.a BIG MATTI, Adesewa Azeez Adaramati was born in Nigeria and started singing at a very tender age.

He kicked off his professional career in the year 2021 after he got signed to NGB records with a smash hit single ON MY DOOR which went viral on social media and got several rotations during this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija.