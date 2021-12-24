The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in talks with some of its peers including Egypt and Sudan over an international friendly between their senior national teams ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Per a well-publicized pre-tournament training camp schedule, the Black Stars are two play three warmup games before wrapping up preparations for the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Coach Milovan Rajevac’s men are to play a low profile game against a local side on December 28 before testing themselves against two Nations Cup-bound countries on January 1 and 5, 2022.

But at the time of this publication, only a deal for the January 5 friendly against African champions Algeria has been sealed.

READ ALSO

“We intend to play our first competitive game against one of the teams that will compete at the [Afcon] tournament on January 1, 2022.

“That candidate is yet to be confirmed by the FA. But we are in talks with a number of countries including Egypt and Sudan,” said GFA Communications Director Henry Asante.

“And then the third and last friendly which will be played on January 5 is a game against Algeria,” he added.

Coach Milovan Rajevac announced a 30-man provisional squad for the Afcon training camp in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Four-time champions Ghana will begin their quest for a fifth title at the Cameroon Afcon from Group C where they will face Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.