Nurses preparing to operate siamese twins

Ahead of surgery to be performed on the conjoined twins connected at the head, a team of nurses have embarked on simulation exercise at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge).

This is the first time the doctors in the hospital will conduct such a specialised operation.

The Siamese twins are conjoined at the head and will need an amount of GH¢3,000,000.00 for surgery to enable them live independently.

Luck smiled on them when the presidency took the full cost of surgery to be performed on the conjoined twins.

Team of nurses from Ghana’s biggest hospitals assembled at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge in Accra.

The phenomenon of twins conjoined at the head are said to occur once in every 2.5 million births.

Parents of the twins, Justine Bansah and Samuel Addo are hoping the surgery will be successful.




