History was recorded at the Akuse Government Hospital when a team of medical experts carried out its very first delivery of Siamese twins.

The hopsital, which was established in 1911 in the Eastern Region, carried out the process on the babies who appeared to be joined at the thorax.

May be an image of one or more people
Siamese twins birthed at Akuse Hospital

The medical team, led by Dr Tyrus Valmont, successfully delivered the baby and ensured both mother and infants are in great health.

May be an image of 2 people, people sitting and people standing
Team of Medical practitioners who carried out the procedure

The announcement was made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who was invited to witness the feat.

To mark the historic occassion, Mr Ablakwa donated infant incubators and other items for both mother and infants.

May be an image of one or more people and text that says 'HILDR! WA. 面 f Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa OkudzetoAblak NDC'
Okudzeto Ablakwa’s donation of incubators for Siamese twins

He also pledged to shoulder all bills including the cost of the final surgery leading to the separation of the two babies.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and text that says 'code 112 AMA f Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa OkudzetoAblak NDC'
Team of Medical practitioners who carried out the process
May be an image of one or more people and people standing
Team of Medical practitioners who carried out the process




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR