Ex-Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, has backed his former club, Chelsea to win the ongoing Uefa Champions League.

The Premier League club took a huge advantage in their quarterfinals first leg against FC Porto by recording a 2-0 win on Wednesday with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scoring the goals at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizuan in Sevilla.

In an interview, the club legend has backed Chelsea squad to win the competition and believes it will be a great achievement for them and the club.

Essien also stressed that his former Chelsea teammate, Frank Lampard, should be given much credit if Chelsea achieve that glory following his good works when he was in charge and gave some youngsters like Mason Mount a chance in the first team.

“I think they can win it. If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club,” Essien, who won the Champions League in 2012, told talkSPORTS.

“I have to be proud of him [Frank Lampard] for what he did because I think he did a very good job.

“He brought several young players through so I think he did a good job. He did very well.”

He also heaped praised Thomas Tuchel and said he is the right choice for the job.

“For Tuchel, he came in and is doing a great job at the moment. I think he’s the right man for the team,” he said.

Chelsea will play either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-finals should they win or draw in the return game against Porto.

The current FC Nordsjaelland trainer was sensational during his spell with the Blues playing over 100 games at Stamford Bridge.

Essien won several laurels for the Premier League during his stay with the club. He joined Chelsea from FC Lyon in 2005.