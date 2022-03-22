The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has announced an extension of the deadline for the ongoing SIM card re-registration.

The exercise was initially expected to end on March 31, 2022.

However, the Ministry has now moved the date to July 31, 2022, over certain factors that have impeded the process.

Customers of telecommunication companies have been directed to synchronize their details with the National Identification database.

The process includes visiting outlets of the respective operators which have resulted in winding queues as the deadline was fast approaching.

This has generated conversation about the waste of productive hours and raised questions about the flexibility of the exercise.

A statement, signed by the sector Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful which announced the extension revealed as of March 17, 14, 091,542 cards had been linked to the Ghana Card, 10,348,532 bio captures have been made and 99, 445 new SIMs registered.

But over 7.5 million citizens and residents are yet to obtain the Ghana Card which is a prerequisite for the SIM registration, hence the deadline extension.

“More time will also be required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats while a self-service SIM registration App is also being developed to facilitate registration of SIMs for Ghanaian residents abroad. This will be operational by mid-April,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below: