Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The MP has described the Communications Minister’s comments regarding the extension of the period for the re-registration SIM as akin to a headmistress of a school talking to her students.

“The minister is simply defeating the process by the way she is going about things. We need to take our time. [For] such public policies, you need to take your time, you roll it out with a cool head; you meet stakeholders.

“For ten months, Ursula has been rolling out registration and threatening people like a headmistress threatening students at an assembly. Meanwhile, some Ghanaians working for the government and on missions outside the country were all forgotten until she decided to allow such people to use the App introduced,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

The Minister, during a press conference, announced an extension of the SIM re-registration deadline originally scheduled for July 31.

The new deadline, she pegged at September 30.

The Ghana Card is the sole identification document for ongoing SIM card re-registration which is under the auspices of her ministry.

But, some Ghanaians are yet to acquire a Ghana card to facilitate their SIM registration.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker believes the new deadline is also bound to fail because the systems needed to secure success are not in place or are being wrongly implemented.

