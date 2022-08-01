Low turnout in Kumasi after SIM re-registration deadline extension

The number of people queuing to register their SIM cards has reduced at the premises of telecommunication service providers in Kumasi.

This is after the registration exercise which was to end last month was extended for two months.

At the MTN office at Ayigya, numbers queueing for the sim registration had reduced significantly compared to what was observed a week to the 31st of July.

Many seats created for the persons who seek the service daily were not occupied.

Nonetheless, the service provider has stepped up efforts to get all persons at the premises registered.

Majority of the staff at the office had been deployed to facilitate the process to get sim cards registered.

Some of the people who have queued up for the service explained the rationale for the delay.

“There were issues with my Ghana card so I couldn’t register my sim. The correction is yet to be made but I have come for the sim to be registered so that when the mistake in my name is rectified we can go through this again,” Charles Anning is a customer of MTN.

Maame Ama, who had queued for the exercise, says, “I got myself a new sim card so I had to come and register it. But other people are having issues getting the Ghana Card so they can’t register their sim cards and my husband is one of such people”.

The office of Vodafone at the Kumasi Mall also recorded fewer numbers.

Though the time used in registering SIM cards has reduced, it looks like many have refused to show up for the service.