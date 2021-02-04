Two siblings have been arrested for the part they allegedly played in the death of a missing makeup artist whose death shook Twitter.

Recall that last November, a missing person alert was circulated around Twitter as users beg for help in finding Ijeoma Nweke who left home on November 11, 2020, for a makeup job and wasn’t seen again.

Twitter users explained that she had requsted to know the venue where she was to do the makeup job but was simply instructed to meet the prospective client at a bus stop.

Her body was later found and it was claimed she had been doused with acid.

Friends called for justice for the late Nweke on Twitter and it appears that is about to be served as a sister and her brother have been arrested and charged with her death.

The siblings, identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka, were on Wednesday, February 3, put before the Enugu State Magistrate Court for the murder of the makeup artist.

According to the reports, Miss Chiamaka conspired with her brother to kill her for allegedly having an affair with her boyfriend.

She allegedly lured the deceased by inviting her for a makeup job, as reported by LindaIkejiblogspot.

On getting there and suspecting foul play, she quickly sent a message to a friend, before being forced to drink a poisoned substance.

The two siblings then allegedly poured acid on her.

A witness, who was present in the court, said he saw young Ifezue pour acid on the body of Miss Nweke after they dumped her corpse at the Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Also present in court was the boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings.

The case has been adjourned to February 24, 2021.