Ghanaian striker, David Accam, has recounted how he was informed he has been dropped from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The former Columbus Crew and Right to Dream Academy forward together with Jerry Akaminko, who suffered a horrific injury and Jeffrey Schlupp were dropped from the 23-man squad for the World Cup ahead of a friendly in America.

According to him, he was dropped without any formal notice from the coaching staff before the team’s last friendly match before the tournament.

David Accam

“The way we manage our football is not really nice,” he told Citi TV.

“We had a game with Holland and the next day we were travelling to America so our bags had been packed and someone sent me the list (on phone) that my name is not part and I didn’t even know because as far as I know, I was travelling with the team.

“All of a sudden, the coach called me that this is what happened, he said, we still believe in you and stuff but this is the team I’m taking but you will still have your chance after the World Cup and I said that’s fine, but I expected it in a formal way not after I saw the list elsewhere.”

However, after he was axed, Accam recounted how they were left hanging as authorities in the team failed to book a flight for them to return to their respective clubs.

“I took my bag and booked my own flight to Sweden,” Accam said after he was asked if they were provided with a return flight.

According to him, it took the intervention of Sulley Muntari to fight for him and his other teammates to get the authorities to request a flight for them or pay their flight tickets.

“Sulley told them in Twi to book a flight for me because you said you’re not going with me,” Accam recounted.

“Sulley said don’t worry, book your flight, I will make sure they pay you your money. He went to the secretary and told him, you guys have to pay or if not you have to pay them the money they used to book the flight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana suffered a humiliation and dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons after exiting the group phase of the tournament.