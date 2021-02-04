New Patriotic Party Stalwart, Gabby Otchere- Darko, has got social media users laughing with his reaction to the ban on funerals.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, the period Ghanaians find themselves in is a wrong time for any Ghanaian to die.

This is because all the celebrations that come with a big send off have been banned.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, January 31, 2021, announced that until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties have been banned.

He made the announcement in his 23rd address to the nation on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus virus.

Taking to his Facebook page to reiterate the need for adherence to the covid-19 protocols, he urged Ghanaians not to die, especially through the deadly virus.

ALSO READ:

He noted that citizens must wear a mask to save their send off event to later.

His post has generated hilarious reactions with many Ghanaians questioning how death can be postponed.

Some of the comments read: As3m ooo. Postponing our death, chai !!!, Postpone death?