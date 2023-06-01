In a crackdown on VAT compliance, six shop managers in Ashiaman and Tema are now in police custody.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been actively enforcing the requirement for businesses to provide Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts or invoices to their customers.

With the aim of achieving the revenue target set for 2023, the GRA has been conducting compliance and enforcement exercises for the past one to two months.

Recently, on June 1st, the enforcement activities extended to the Tema and Ashiaman regions.

The detained managers represent various establishments, including Eagle Ventures, Happy Store, New World Enterprise, as well as two Chinese shops and Tika Mall.

Their failure to issue VAT receipts to customers led to their apprehension.

Joseph Annan, the Coordinator for the Accra Compliance and Enforcement Unit, highlighted that the enforcement efforts cover a wide area within Accra.

He emphasized that individuals found in violation of the VAT regulations will face legal consequences.

According to Mr. Annan, shops with annual sales of GHC 200,000 and above are required to apply for VAT invoices.

In the case of the arrested managers, the GRA has assessed the costs they will need to pay, while the Criminal Investigation Department is currently handling their cases to determine appropriate sanctions.

