At least seven individuals have tragically lost their lives, while several others have sustained injuries during a relentless clash between the Gonja and Mamprusi tribes.

The incident occurred in Lukula, where escalating tension over the arrival of a rival chief from Daboya ignited the violence.

Among the victims was Naa Salifu Nachinaa, the 70-year-old chief of the Mamprusi community in Kuwerigu, who was fatally shot at his residence by unidentified gunmen.

Eyewitnesses reported the destruction of over 50 houses, predominantly owned by Mamprusi tribe members, resulting in the displacement of more than 100 individuals who sought safety elsewhere.

The clash primarily involves traditional warriors from the Wasipe Traditional Area in Daboya and the Soo Traditional Area in Janga.

This conflict traces its roots back to 2019, immediately following the establishment of the Savanna and North East Regions.

The Tampulmas and Mamprusis, who dominate the communities within the North Gonja district of the Savannah Region, expressed grievances against the Gonja authorities, accusing them of neglecting their economic and social needs.

As a result, they expressed their intention to join the North East Region, which sparked the initial clash with the Gonja traditional authorities in Daboya.

In April, the Gonjas retaliated by launching an attack on the Mempeasem community, reducing it to ashes.

Subsequently, a government committee was established to address the dispute. In December, the North East Regional Minister made an announcement regarding the matter.

