A 25-year-old man from Murehwa, Zimbabwe has left his community in disbelief after publicly declaring his love for a 70-year-old grandmother.

Despite facing significant backlash from his family and the community, the couple remains steadfast in their belief that love knows no age.

According to Zimcelebs, the young man, identified as Dickson, has a history of unconventional relationships.

Previously, he brought home a significantly older woman as his wife, only to be met with disapproval from his mother, who objected to the woman having a child.

This disapproval led to a physical confrontation and the eventual expulsion of both Dickson and his then-wife from the family home.

Now, Dickson has entered into a relationship with a 70-year-old woman who has seven children and numerous grandchildren. His father has vehemently opposed this new relationship, threatening to end the affair.

In response, Dickson has threatened to disown his family and start a new life with his older partner.

The relationship has not only caused strife within Dickson’s family but has also drawn disapproval from the woman’s family, who feel embarrassed by the unconventional pairing.

Her children have even resorted to attacking Dickson. The village headman intervened, advising Dickson to end the relationship, but his efforts were in vain.

Instead, these confrontations have only strengthened Dickson’s resolve to stay with his partner, even vowing to die for her.

Interestingly, Dickson’s stepmother has accepted the relationship, living peacefully in the same compound with the new couple.

There are even reports that the 70-year-old woman might be pregnant after missing her period, though this will be confirmed with a medical checkup.

The story has garnered widespread attention, with many debating the unusual union and its implications. While some view it as a testament to the power of love, others see it as a disruption of societal norms. Regardless, Dickson and his partner remain undeterred, determined to live their lives together despite the controversy surrounding their relationship.