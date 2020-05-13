Mother’s Day, though intended to celebrate the feminine gender, can become a dreaded day for some who have either lost their mothers or have never given birth.

Being reminded of one’s inability to put to birth can be very painful.

This is the experience shared by Ghanaian filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

In a lengthy narration on Instagram, the award-winner summed up her experience using the situation of two women in dire need to be called mothers.

One, Abba successfully bore a child, but the other after years of trial could not conceive, a development which constantly reminded the latter of her pain.

She touched on how the display of affection for one’s children, the never-ending talk of motherhood and an unwanted menstruation is nothing but pain to such women.

The entire moral of her post was to uplift the spirits of such women.

