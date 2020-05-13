Shirley Frimpong -Manso

Mother’s Day, though intended to celebrate the feminine gender, can become a dreaded day for some who have either lost their mothers or have never given birth.

Being reminded of one’s inability to put to birth can be very painful.

This is the experience shared by Ghanaian filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

In a lengthy narration on Instagram, the award-winner summed up her experience using the situation of two women in dire need to be called mothers.

One, Abba successfully bore a child, but the other after years of trial could not conceive, a development which constantly reminded the latter of her pain.

She touched on how the display of affection for one’s children, the never-ending talk of motherhood and an unwanted menstruation is nothing but pain to such women.

The entire moral of her post was to uplift the spirits of such women.

Read her post below:

My phone rang yesterday. My friend Abba was on the line screaming. Her husband had bought her a new car. It was Mother’s Day, she deserved it. Abba had tried to get pregnant for 7 years. After 6 failed IVF’s , 1 ectopic pregnancy, and 3 miscarriages, she had given birth to a beautiful bouncing baby girl. She was happy and why the hell shouldn’t she be. It had been many years of pain. After the baby came she’ll call me 5 times a day to tell me how magical her days had become. She posted many pictures of her ‘miracle’ on Facebook and shared with the world the many rewards of motherhood. I hanged up the phone, and like I did many times these days, I crawled back into my bed and wept. You see Abba and I had both wanted children. She has hers, I still don’t. Yesterday my period showed it’s face again, of course Abba didn’t know that but do you know what else she doesn’t know? Her happiness; as much as it’s well deserved, tears my insides out. You see Abba was like me once. We couldn’t bare to see all those lovely photos that mothers posted of their babies; we hated those women who constantly spoke about how great motherhood was and Mother’s Day was our most dreaded date on the calendar. No, I am not jealous and I don’t even need her sympathy. I just wish she didn’t forget so soon that as much as her world has changed, mine hasn’t but I am still very much… all woman.

